Police were in the area of Tims Street and Tims Avenue on Sunday night after a woman was stabbed and airlifted to hospital earlier in the day. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Woman stabbed in Abbotsford and another one in custody

Victim airlifted Sunday afternoon following incident at Tims Street and Tims Avenue

A woman was airlifted to hospital Sunday night and another is in custody after a stabbing occurred in central Abbotsford.

The incident took place in the late afternoon in the area of Tims Street and Tims Avenue, not far from city hall and the Abbotsford Police Department.

Const. Jody Thomas said the victim was airlifted in serious, but stable, condition. Thomas said she is still confirming details, including the ages of the victim and the alleged assailant.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not yet known.

More details will be provided as they become available.

