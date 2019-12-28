Woman spends Boxing Day cleaning up Abbotsford park

A photo of the garbage collected out of Albert Dyck Park. Sourced from Facebook.

While millions around the world spent Boxing Day hunting the after-Christmas sales, one woman was hunting other people’s waste with a pair of tongs and bucket in Abbotsford’s Albert Dyck Park.

In a social media post, the woman said she frequently takes her dogs for a walk there and noticed a large amount of trash had built up.

“Wow, this is what we found… take out cups, mostly from Timmies, cigarette packages & butts, dog bags with poop in them (what makes a dog owner think picking up your dog poop in a plastic bag and then throwing it in the bush is a good idea?), beer cans, little plastic Ziploc bags, (apparently pot is sold in these) a used condom and random plastic bits, bottle caps,” the woman said. “Who are these people who just throw their trash on the ground and walk away?”

The woman said she was inspired by a local bus driver who often volunteers his mornings doing similar cleanups around Mill Lake Park.

Albert Dyck Park is completed fenced-in, so it’s likely the garbage is coming from park visitors, the woman said.

Have you seen similar littering in other Abbotsford parks?