Woman shot, seriously injured in Kelowna

A woman is seriously injured after being shot early Sunday morning in Rutland.

Kelowna RCMP say the woman went to the hospital around 6 a.m. with a gunshot wound. The victim is receiving treatment for her injuries.

Mounties are now investigating a residence in the 100-block of Prior Rd. South.

This news comes shortly after another police investigation has closed Highway 97 in West Kelowna. It remains unclear whether the incidents are related at this time.

Kelowna RCMP urge anybody with information on the crime to contact them at 250-762-3300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

