Woman shot, police investigating in Vernon

Vernon RCMP are investigating after a woman was shot Saturday morning.

On Jan. 6 shortly after 1 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment located on the 3700 block of 24 Avenue, Vernon.

The victim, a 49-year-old female, inside the apartment sustained life threatening injuries and remains in the hospital at this time, according to the RCMP.

The investigation is in its early stages, sid Cst. Kelly Brett. However, preliminary information suggests that this was not a random attack. Police do not believe that public safety is at risk.

The Vernon General Investigative Section, supported by the Vernon North Okanagan Forensic Identification Services, has now assumed conduct of the ongoing investigation and there is no further information being released at this time said the RCMP.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious earlier this morning in the area of 3700 block of 24 Avenue, or may have any information, are asked to call Vernon RCMP GIS at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

