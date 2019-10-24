Woman sexually assaulted after man breaks into Colwood home

Officers continue to investigate after a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown assailant in a Colwood home.

On Oct. 23, the West Shore RCMP detachment received a report of a break and enter and sexual assault that took place at a home near intersection of Sooke and Metchosin roads.

The woman who was attacked did not know the male suspect, according to the West Shore RCMP. The investigation is in its early stages and police do not have a description to share with the public.

“You may see our officers in the area continuing the investigation,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, the West Shore RCMP’s media relations officer. “The suspect is unknown to police and when we have more information to share with the public we will be sure to provide an update. We want to remind everyone to take the regular safety precautions of locking your doors regardless of whether you are home or not and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

The West Shore RCMP’s major crime unit is leading the investigation and a team of investigators canvassed the neighbourhood on Oct. 23, along with police dog services.

