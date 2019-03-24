A collision between a motorcycle and a van has sent at least one person to hospital. / Colleen Flanagan Photo

Woman sent to hospital after motorcycle accident in Mission

RCMP are investigating an accident between a motorcycle and a van on Hurd Street.

  • Mar. 24, 2019 12:00 a.m.
A collision between a motorcycle and a van has sent at least one woman to hospital with serious injuries.

According to a Mission RCMP spokesperson, the accident took place late Sunday, March 24, afternoon on Hurd Street near Holiday Avenue.

The female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with what RCMP described as “critical injuries.”

No other details about the incident, or other injuries have been released at this time.

The investigation is continuing and more information will be made available at a later time.

