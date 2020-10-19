Woman reports she was injured by Nanaimo RCMP while being jailed

The police watchdog office is looking into a woman’s report that she was injured while being lodged in a jail cell at Nanaimo RCMP detachment.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. issued a release Monday, noting that it is investigating an incident that happened Oct. 1.

Investigators say RCMP has indicated that officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Ninth Street at about 4:30 p.m. and arrested a woman and brought her to the detachment.

“When officers were lodging the woman in cells, a struggle ensued, and the woman alleged she sustained injuries,” the release noted. “The IIO is investigating to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the woman’s injuries.”

