Woman loses 50 pairs of shoes after boyfriend accidentally donates them to Mission thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but jokes this Valentine's Day better be pretty special

Cassandra Converse can’t wait to go shoe shopping.

Last month, Converse’s boyfriend accidentally dropped off the wrong box to Mission’s Value Village. As a result, 50 pairs of Converse’s shoes, worth about $4,000, were given away.

“My boyfriend, we were moving, and I asked him to do some errands for me,” explained Converse.

She asked him to go to the thrift shop and give a bunch of stuff away.

“Were actually not from Mission, we’re from Maple Ridge, but Mission is closer to us… So he went to the Mission Value Village.”

Although she gave him instructions on which boxes to keep and which to donate, things just went wrong.

“When he got to Value Village, I don’t know what happened, but he just gave everything away.”

Once he arrived home, he asked Converse why she gave away so many pairs of shoes. Originally, she thought he was joking.

She soon realized he wasn’t.

“I said ‘What? What do you mean, you gave my shoes away?’ and that was the moment he kind of realized, ‘oh shoot I wasn’t supposed to give the shoes away.'”

After a slight “altercation” they called Value Village hoping to hold the shoes, but the couple couldn’t get to the store until a few days later, because of the heavy snow.

By the time they arrived the shoes were gone.

“They were all gone except for one pair.”

She said some people, including her brothers, were giving her a hard time for owning so many pairs of shoes.

However, when you include all the different styles – boots, hiking boots, runners, gym shoes, sandals, and heels – she said the number isn’t unreasonable.

“You know us girls, we have shoes for every occasion… it starts to add up quickly.”

Including the one pair she recovered from Value Village, Converse currently owns three pairs of shoes.

“It’s actually overwhelming. Today (Feb. 11) is actually the first day that I’m going to attempt to go shoe shopping.”

As for her boyfriend, she’s already forgiven him.

“He been actually kind of embarrassed about it but he’s been a pretty good sport. I said in a way it’s my fault for putting the shoes in there with all the giveaway stuff.

“He’s definitely felt terrible and I told him I deserve a very nice Valentine’s present, so I’m hoping there will be some major sucking up on Valentine’s Day. At least give me a gift card for shoes.”

