Woman left with serious injuries after head-on vehicle collision in Langley

Abbotsford man is co-operative with officer, RCMP say

Langley RCMP attended a multi-vehicle collision Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 that left one driver with serious injuries, according to police. (Black Press Media file)

Police say a woman sustained serious injuries after a head-on collision in Langley late Thursday afternoon.

“The investigation suggests a male driving an eastbound GMC Sierra attempted to overtake a tractor trailer on the crest of a hill, across a double solid line,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with Langley RCMP.

“To further aggravate the situation, it was dark and raining with extremely low visibility,” she elaborated.

The GMC collided head-on with the Ford Tempo that was travelling westbound, which also resulted in a Chevy Silverado crashing, according to police.

Officers were called to the 26600-block of 8th Avenue around 5 p.m. to attend the multi-vehicle collision.

“The driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries and was the only one injured in the collision,” Largy said. “The driver of the GMC, a 39-year-old Abbotsford male, has been co-operative with police.”

The scene was attended by Langley’s Criminal Crash Investigative Team; the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Langley RCMP 604-532-3200.

