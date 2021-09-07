Woman last seen leaving hospital in Fort St. John without shoes reported missing

Shannon Davies is known to spend time in Vanderhoof and Prince George

Police in Fort St. John are requesting the public's assistance in locating missing 39-year-old Shannon Davies. (BC RCMP handout photo)

Police are concerned for the health and well-being of a woman last seen leaving Fort St. John Hospital.

Shannon Davies, 39, was reportedly last spotted at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept 6.

According to an RCMP news release, Davies spends most of her time in the Prince George and Vanderhoof areas.

She was last seen wearing a dark sweater, grey pants, a backpack and no shoes.

Davies is described as Caucasian, five foot five tall and 115 pounds with green eyes and brown curly hair.

If anyone sees Davies, police say to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with additional information regarding Davies can contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

