Woman killed in pedestrian crash in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP responded to the incident at 5:30 p.m. Friday night

A 54-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a truck in Kamloops Friday night.

At around 5:30 p.m., local RCMP received reports of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive. The roads surrounding the accident were closed for over six hours while police investigated.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and the driver of the truck remained at the scene was brought to the Kamloops RCMP detachment to further the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

