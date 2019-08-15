Woman initially refuses to leave home during drug bust in Abbotsford

Two arrested Wednesday night at home on Ware Street

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Ware Street on Wednesday night. A female occupant of the home initially refused to come out. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A woman refused to surrender to police in Abbotsford for about 90 minutes on Wednesday night while they were trying to execute a search warrant.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident began just after 4:30 p.m. at a residence in the 2300 block of Ware Street, north of Bevan Avenue.

Police had a warrant to search the house for drugs, and a 38-year-old man immediately came out of the residence and was arrested.

Bird said a 31-year-old woman initially refused to leave the home, but came out peacefully at around 6:30 p.m.

Residents in the area reported that police blocked off the road in both directions and that flash bangs – non-lethal explosive devices used to disorient a suspect – had been used.

Once the two occupants were out of the home, police conducted their search until about 11 p.m., Bird said.

She said she could not reveal at this time what might have been found in the home.

The man remains in custody on another matter, while the woman has been released pending further investigation.

Bird said police are continuing their investigation, and charges against the two could be forthcoming.

ALSO READ: Search warrant executed in Abbotsford as part of organized-crime investigation

ALSO READ: RCMP’s Emergency Response Team raid ‘clubhouse’ near Chilliwack homicide scene

Vikki Hopes | Reporter

Send Vikki an email.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.