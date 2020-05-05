Woman in distress on trail in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to the Rose Valley area about 12 p.m. Tuesday

Emergency crews were called to Rose Valley in West Kelowna Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a woman in distress on a trail.

A 68-year-old woman hiking behind Rose Valley Elementary apparently felt dizzy while on the trail and called for help.

Fire crews, BC Ambulance and at least two police cars arrived at the top of Rosewood Drive off of Westlake Road about 12 p.m.

According to a witness a family member of the woman also attended the scene to assist rescuers.

The area was busy with construction crews and trucks, at the time.

It’s unclear if the woman had to be taken to hospital following the incident.

More to come.

