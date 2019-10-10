Woman grabbed in North Delta’s Watershed Park

Police say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 on the Kittson Parkway side of the park

Delta police are investigating after a woman was grabbed by a man at Watershed Park.

Police say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 near the water tower and wooden stairs on the Kittson Parkway side of the park.

The woman told police that a man jumped out at her and grabbed her, but she was able to force him away and then run away on the park’s trails.

The woman was not physically injured during this incident.

The man is described as Caucasian, approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, with patchy gray hair and white facial hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing khaki pants, sunglasses and a brimmed hat.

“We wanted to make sure the community was aware that this incident was reported to police, and we ask the public to take precautions, such as walking or running in pairs. Police are actively investigating, and patrols in the area have been increased,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in press release.

Anyone who may have seen a man matching this description around 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the area of Watershed Park, or who many have further information about this incident, is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.

