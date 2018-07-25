Woman fights off attacker on Lochside Trail

Saanich Police are investigating a sexual assault on the Lochside Regional Trail.

Police report a 21-year-old woman was walking east on McKenzie Avenue toward Borden Street at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when she was tackled to the ground at the Lochside Trail.

“The unidentified suspect then grabbed the victim, by the waist, and attempted to pull her towards him,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie with Saanich Police. “The suspect attempted to remove the victim’s shorts, however, the victim fought back and was able to escape.”

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, with dark tanned skin that made him appear almost Hispanic or First Nations. He is described as five-foot-10, with a heavy build and a light stubble on his face, wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and black baseball hat with white insignia.

“The survivor of the attack is an incredibly brave woman and she even managed to fight off the assailant” said Leslie. “Officers are currently investigating the sexual assault and we’re asking for anyone who may have seen the assault, or knows who the suspect is, to come forward and talk with police.”

He said all survivors of sexualized violence should know that police believe you.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or details on this crime, is asked to call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you can remain anonymous.

For more information about support services please visit the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre at https://vsac.ca.