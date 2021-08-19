Woman facing murder charge in connection with July 2020 Quesnel homicide

Charges have been brought against a Quesnel woman for a July 2020 homicide.
Lona Lynette Cole was in Quesnel Provincial Court on Aug. 18, facing a charge of murder.
Not much has been revealed about the case. The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit handled the investigation, with few details released. The RCMP noted at the time they did not think there was a danger to the public.
Cole’s next court appearance will be on Sept. 14. Court records indicate Cole is not in custody.
