Woman faces new charge after breaching court order by returning to Barriere

RCMP in Barriere arrested a Kamloops woman last week after she was allegedly found in breach of her conditions of release imposed by the court.

On Nov. 13, Barriere RCMP received information that 48-year-old, Bridgette Poore, of Kamloops, had allegedly returned to the community of Barriere. This was contrary to a condition laid out in her Probation Order, which prohibits her from being within 10-kilometres of the District of Barriere. The Probation Order had been issued in August by the courts following multiple convictions for offenses committed in and around the Barriere area.

On Nov. 14, officers of both the Barriere RCMP and RCMP Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) attended an address located along Yard Road in Barriere where they determined Poore was inside.

Barriere RCMP Detachment Commander, Cpl. Robert Welsman, reported that the officers surrounded and contained the home. However, Poore refused to exit the building.

Entry was made into the residence after police obtained a judicial authorization from the court. Poore was then taken into police custody without further incident and transported to Kamloops Provincial Court to appear before a judge.

Bridgette Poore has now been formally charged with one count of breach of probation, and was then remanded into custody awaiting her next court appearance set for Nov. 25.