One woman was taken to hospital after driving into a tree in Langford. (Google Maps)

Woman excavated from vehicle after driving into tree

Driver taken to hospital in serious condition

  • Jul. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

One woman was revived by first responders on scene after driving into a tree in Langford Thursday night.

Langford Fire Rescue, West Shore RCMP and BC Ambulance responded just after 7 p.m. to reports that a vehicle had been driven into a large tree in the 500-block of Westwind Road.

The tree fell onto the vehicle, complicating first responders extraction of the driver, a woman who was in traumatic distress, according to Langford Fire Rescue.

She was revived and taken to hospital in serious condition. Her condition at this time remains unclear.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Call revived to end ICBC car insurance monopoly

READ ALSO: Sooke RCMP car crash crumples cruiser

nina.grossman@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Six hectares added to Gladstone Provincial Park
Next story
Search and Rescue finds hikers on Canada Day after being missing for 25 hours

Just Posted

Most Read