Details few so far as coroner investigates

Authorities are in the early stages of an investigation after a woman in her 30s died near Squamish on Sunday.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed Monday the woman died at Rubble Creek near Garibaldi Lake, but have not yet determined a cause of death.

