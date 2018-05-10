Woman dies after van hits tree in Abbotsford

  May. 10, 2018
The passenger in a vehicle that crashed early Wednesday morning on Bradner Road has died.

A Honda Odyssey van left the road and crashed into a tree around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The 29-year-old male driver went to a nearby residence for help, while the passenger – a woman in her 30s – remained in the vehicle.

Both were taken to hospital by paramedics, and police say the woman died. The driver remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read