Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Woman dies after North Vancouver shooting put her on life support

Homicide investigators say Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen died several days ago

  • Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Homicide investigators have confirmed the victim in last week’s daytime shooting in North Vancouver has died.

Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen, 32, was on life support after being gunned down in the 1100-block of Lonsdale Avenue on April 2. Police say she died several days ago.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter in what they believe to be a targeted incident.

READ MORE: Woman, 32, identified as North Vancouver daytime shooting victim

