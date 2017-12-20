Woman dies after hit-and-run in Vancouver’s west end

Police say they located the alleged male driver a short distance away

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left one woman dead in Vancouver’s West End Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Vancouver police said they received “several 911 calls” just before 7 a.m. about a woman needing medical medical attention after she was struck by a van in the north lane of Pendrell near Bute.

She was rushed to hospital and died a short time later.

The van allegedly involved in the collision had left the area, police said, but was located a short distance away.

The alleged driver, a 47-year-old man, has been taken into police custody.

Police said it’s early in the investigation, and are not releasing information about the woman at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call 604-717-2500.

