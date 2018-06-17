Woman dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

She was with a group of people from Kamloops at Wells Gray Park when she fell about 500 feet to her death

Kamloops This Week

RCMP has confirmed a 21-year-old Kamloops woman died last week after falling from a cliff in Wells Gray Park near Clearwater.

Police say the woman was among a group of four people from Kamloops at Spahat Creek Falls when she fell about 150 metres (500 feet) to her death. Search and rescue teams from Kamloops, Clearwater and 100 Mile House helped recover the body.

The death is being investigated by Mounties and the BC Coroners Service.

Johan Raes, who owns Spahat’s Falls Snacks, a nearby food stand, said he was told not to go to Spahat Falls early Wednesday evening and that the parking lot would be closed off.

“I’ve been back around lunch time, just to see if it was open, but it wasn’t open, so I wasn’t able to get in,” Raes said.

In 2016, a woman fell to her death in the same provincial park.

Mia Norgaard Langhoff, 20, of Kolding, Denmark, was with a group of 20 people from an outdoor adventure school in Denmark who were on a school field trip to Canada to mark the end of their course. The group was camped at Clearwater Lake and, on June 17, 2016, undertook a day hike on Huntley Col Mountain, about 88 kilometres north of Clearwater.

In the afternoon the group was ascending a steep, grassy slope covered with fresh snow.

Langhoff slipped on the snow, lost her balance, and slid over a steep embankment, falling more than 30 metres (100 feet). One of the instructors hiked and canoed out to summon help, a trip of about seven hours. A military search-and-rescue helicopter was dispatched from CFB Comox, but by the time it arrived, Langhoff had died at the scene.