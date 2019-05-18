BC EHS air ambulance at Sandy Point Campground on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Woman dead, youth in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Okanagan campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

  • May. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

One woman is dead and a youth is in critical condition after what appears to have been a carbon monoxide poisoning at a private campground in Salmon Arm Saturday morning.

B.C. RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau confirmed to Black Press Media that the woman was found inside her tent at Sandy Point Camground, and that the poisoning is believed to be linked to a stove burning inside the tent.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 10 a.m.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that the youth was taken by air ambulance to hospital at about noon.

Manseau said that the poisoning was localized to inside the tent, and other campers are not at risk.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker
Next story
Join the Walk to End ALS on June 9

Just Posted

Most Read