Woman collapses at Eagle Creek Fair Grounds

A woman was taken to the Lakes District Hospital after she collapsed at a baseball game in Burns Lake on Sept. 14.

An RCMP officer and three volunteers attend to a woman who collapsed during a baseball game at the Eagle Creek Fair Grounds in Burns Lake, on Sept. 14. (Blair McBride photos)

In the late afternoon, local RCMP officers were called to the baseball diamond at the Eagle Creek Fair Grounds and attended to the woman. Three people who had been playing baseball also helped her.

An officer gave the woman what appeared to be naloxone.

Members of the Burns Lake Fire Department arrived shortly after the police and administered oxygen to the woman.

She was later taken into an ambulance on a stretcher.

It was not yet confirmed why the woman collapsed, or whether drugs were involved, an RCMP officer told Lakes District News. The officer asked not to be named as he is not authorized to speak to media.

Blair McBride

