Woman, child unhurt after train hits car in Maple Ridge

Traffic was halted for two and a half hours at CP Rail crossing

Traffic was blocked for two and a half hours Friday morning after a freight train hit an SUV in Maple Ridge.

A woman and girl were in the vehicle and taken to hospital from the CP Rail crossing on Ditton Road, but were able to walk on their own to the awaiting stretchers and paramedics, witnesses say.

It’s not certain yet how it happened, but one resident says she’s always careful crossing the tracks there.

“Sometimes the lights go off and the arms don’t go down. People have to realize, you have use a bit of precaution at the railways,” said Edina Soper.

Soper has to cross the tracks several times a day, as do other moms taking their kids to and from school.

She’s even seen motorists weaving their way through the crossing arms, trying to cross the tracks, as a train approaches.

“As soon as I see the lights, even if the arms aren’t coming down, I stop.”

The train was moved and the track cleared just before 11 a.m.