Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

  • Mar. 28, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A woman and child are dead after a snowmobile incident in the back country near Golden, according to police.

Golden-Field RCMP said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that officers were notified of the incident at around noon, involving a 35-year-old woman and 11-year-old girl, who were on a guided snowmobile tour just west of the northeastern city.

Police say both individuals, believed to be from Miami, Florida, have died.

Mounties remain on scene as the incident remains under investigation.

