Woman charged with attempted murder after Mission assault

Victim in hospital in stable condition after Maple Ridge woman allegedly attacks him

A woman has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody following the assault of a man in Mission last week.

The man remains in hospital in serious condition.

On Dec. 7, at approximately 2:40 a.m., Mission RCMP attended the 10200 block of Wilson Street to investigate an alleged assault that had just occurred.

On arrival, members found an adult male victim in medical distress. The victim, who sustained serious injuries, was transported by Emergency Health Services to hospital where he remains in stable but serious condition.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at scene, without incident, in connection with the alleged assault.

Annie Victoria Walkus of Maple Ridge has since been charged with attempted murder and mischief and has been remanded in custody.

She will be appearing in Abbotsford Provincial Court on Dec. 21.

The Mission RCMP Serious Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation with support from the Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

Police can confirm that the victim and the accused were known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any further information is asked to contact Cst. Jessica MacKay, Mission RCMP Serious Crime Unit, at 604-820-3587.