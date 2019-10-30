Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Woman charged in stabbing death of common-law husband in Vancouver

Shane Tolmie, 26, was found suffering from a stab wound inside his Downtown Eastside in June 2018

A woman has been charged in the killing of her common-law husband following a months-long investigation, Vancouver police have announced.

Shane Tolmie, 26, was found suffering from a stab wound inside his Downtown Eastside apartment in June 2018. He later died in hospital.

Shannon Watts, 25, was arrested at the scene but later released pending a further investigation. The B.C. Prosecution Service has now approved a second-degree murder charge.

Watts is due back in provincial court in Vancouver on Nov. 13.

