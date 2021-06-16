Woman caught passed out behind the wheel in Trail

Police located the 38-year old in her parked but still running car, and had to rouse her awake.

A Grand Forks woman lost her driver’s licence for at least three months, and her car is in impound, after she was caught behind the wheel in Trail on Friday, allegedly impaired.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on June 11, a RCMP officer responded to a complaint of a woman passed out in the driver seat of a white Saturn car in the 8000-block of Devito Drive.

Police located the 38-year old in her parked but still running car, and had to rouse her awake.

The officer detected an odour of liquor emanating from the woman and thus began an impaired driving investigation.

A demand was read to take a breath test, which she failed.

The woman was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition. Her vehicle is impounded for at least 30 days.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter </p

Trail Daily Times