Woman brings mortar round to Shuswap RCMP detachment

Chase officers contact the Canadian Forces to dispose of the suspected explosive device

A woman came to the Chase RCMP detachment with an unusual find recently.

On May 30, she brought in what appeared to be a military mortar round, hoping to turn it over to police. The RCMP secured the item until Canadian Forces personnel could arrive to dispose of it.

Read More: Open house to reveal proposed changes to Balmoral intersection on Trans-Canada Highway

Read More: Dancing with Shuswap Stars attracts Rust Valley Restorers

In response to the incident, the RCMP ask that anyone who finds or wants to surrender explosives not bring them to a police detachment.

Instead, police recommend people call first so officers can ensure the items are moved safely and will not pose a danger to the public.

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fate of KVR in Princeton council’s hands
Next story
Parksville resort fire caused by flammable gas used to extract oil from cannabis

Just Posted

Most Read