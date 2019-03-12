Woman breaks into napping Oak Bay senior’s residence

Oak Bay Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a woman who broke into a senior’s residence on March 7.
Around 5:30 p.m. at a Care Centre at Bee St., a suspect entered through an unlocked front door and stole the victim’s passport, purse and cash while the resident napped inside.
“There’s a special place for people like this,” the Oak Bay Police said in a tweet. “Prison.”
Anyone with information on the break and enter can call the non-emergency line at 250-592-2424
