Woman assaulted in her North Vancouver home; RCMP release sketch of alleged suspect

Police have released a composite sketch of the alleged suspect in Upper Capilano incident

Sketch of alleged suspect in North Vancouver assault on Feb. 27, 2019 (RCMP handout)

RCMP are looking for a male suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in her North Vancouver home.

Police said Saturday that the incident happened in the early afternoon of Feb. 27 after a woman allowed a man to use the washroom in her Upper Capilano-area home.

Police have released a composite sketch of the alleged suspect. Based off information gathered so far, investigators do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Mounties are also reminding people not to allow strangers into their homes.

