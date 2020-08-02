Woman arrested near Nanaimo beach after alleged road rage incidents

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

A woman allegedly assaulted a senior, endangered a pedestrian and then attempted to get away from police before being arrested yesterday near Westwood Lake.

According to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP, “several bizarre incidents” unfolded Saturday evening.

At about 5 p.m., police received a call that a driver in a grey Mitsubishi stopped in a southbound lane of the Nanaimo Parkway near Aulds Road and approached the vehicle stopped behind her, and “after a short dialogue, the suspect, without provocation, began punching the victim in the head multiple times.”

The suspect got back in her vehicle and continued southbound, and police received a report that a vehicle was seen driving into oncoming traffic and directly toward a pedestrian at the intersection of Jingle Pot Road and Calder Road. The pedestrian was not struck.

“The driver and vehicle matched the description from the earlier road rage.…” the press release noted. “Although three of the tires were flattened from hitting the curb, the suspect driver continued on.”

More calls came in from beach-goers at Westwood Lake Park reporting that a woman was acting erratically. Officers “located the female sitting in the lifeguard tower” and said it appeared she was “under the influence of an unknown substance” or experiencing a medical crisis.

“The female sprayed a liquid substance on an officer and yelled that it was harmful to them. No ill effects were caused by the fluid, believed to be water,” the release noted. “The female managed to avoid the officers but was located a short distance away.”

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of various charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving, impaired driving and refusal to comply with a drug recognition test. She has since been released and is scheduled to appear in Nanaimo provincial court on Nov. 10.

The 66-year-old victim of the initial alleged road rage incident sustained numerous cuts and bruises, police say.

Police are asking that any witnesses who video recorded any of the incidents on their phone or with a dash cam are asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-27874.

