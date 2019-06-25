Woman arrested after truck stolen in Mahood Falls

100 Mile RCMP responded to 92 complaints and calls for service between June 18 and June 24. Here are some highlights.

Firearm theft

Sometime during the day on June 21, unknown culprits broke into a residence on Highway 97 north of Lac la Hache and stole a number of items including firearms.

Truck and trailer

On June 19, police received a report that a blue GMC Sierra pick-up was stolen from the Mahood Falls area between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. On the same day, a 2003 Arctic Fox travel trailer was stolen from a property on Houseman Road. On June 20, 100 Mile RCMP received information that a truck and trailer similar to those stolen were parked on Forbes Road in Lac la Hache. Upon attendance, it was confirmed that these were the stolen items. Police located a female suspect when they were clearing the travel trailer. Police arrested the woman, taking her to 100 Mile House. The two stolen articles were seized and towed. Charges of possession of stolen property and breach of undertaking are being recommended to Crown against a 26-year-old female resident of Prince George. She was released to appear in Court in 100 Mile House on October 1.

Motorcycle riders

On June 18, the 100 Mile RCMP received a complaint of a possible firearm being displayed by a motorcycle rider at a business near Lac des Roches. Police obtained a description of the people involved and plate numbers. 100 Mile RCMP located the group of motorcycle riders near Watch Lake. After the investigation was completed, it was determined that there was and had been no firearm. The group of riders were permitted to continue on their way.

Crime Stoppers tips of the week

On June 21, two pick-up trucks were stolen in the 100 Mile area. Police recovered a Ford F-350 near 111 Mile. RCMP have yet to recover the second truck, which was stolen from a different location. The second truck is described as a white 2006GMC Sierra. There is a possibility that many of the offences from this week are related.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.