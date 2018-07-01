Woman arrested after man dies of stab wounds in Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating after the city’s second homicide in less than a week.
A 26-year-old Vancouver man died on Sunday following as assault on Friday night.
Shane John Tolmie was stabbed in a suite in an apartment building at Abbott Street near West Pender Street just after midnight on Friday morning.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested but then released pending further investigation.
Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 604-717-2500 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.