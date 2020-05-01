Woman airlifted to Vancouver hospital after crash in Chilliwack River Valley

After 4 p.m. on May 1 Chilliwack Lake Road closed between Tamihi Bridge and Allison Pools

The area in the Chilliwack River Valley where a 37-year-old woman was seriously injured in a motor vehicle incident on May 1, 2020. (GoogleMaps)

A 37-year-old woman was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital Friday afternoon with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the Chilliwack River Valley.

The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on May 1 when Chilliwack RCMP were called to a report of an accident in the area between Allison Pool and the Tamihi Bridge.

The driver of the vehicle was removed from the vehicle, a landing zone was set up at Thompson Park, and the woman was airlifted to hospital where she was to be treated for serious injuries.

Traffic investigators from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) were still on scene after 4 p.m. investigating the cause of this crash, and as of that time, Chilliwack Lake Road is currently closed to all traffic between Allison Pool and the Tamihi Bridge.

More information about this road closure will be released as it becomes available.

