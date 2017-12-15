Woman, 75, killed in Vancouver pedestrian crash

The death marks Vancouver's fifth pedestrian fatality of 2017

Police are investigating a collision in Vancouver that has left a 75-year-old woman dead.

A driver was parallel parking on Slocan Street near East 20 Avenue on Wednesday morning, police said, when his white SUV hit the woman.

She was rushed to hospital where she later died.

The 59-year-old driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

It’s the city’s fifth pedestrian fatality this year. Eleven pedestrians died in Vancouver in 2016.

