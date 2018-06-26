Woman, 21, sexually assaulted in Maple Ridge

RCMP are looking for a man resembling this sketch. (Ridge Meadows RCMP)

RCMP are looking for a young Caucasian man after a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in west Maple Ridge

The woman was outside with her dog on Wednesday, June 20, around 1:20 a.m., in the area of 210th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road when the assault occurred.

Police said an unknown man allegedly approached her, asking to pet the dog and, as he got close, placed his arms around her waist and squeezed her buttocks.

The woman screamed and the man ran away.

Police are looking for a Caucasian man, 19 to 25 years old, 5’11” with a thin build. He was clean shaven and wearing a light burgundy sweater with the hood up, black or navy blue cargo or khaki pants and dark shoes.

• Anyone with information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 if your information leading to an arrest and conviction.