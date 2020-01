As of 4:30 p.m. RCMP were on site directing traffic toward Second Avenue

Members from the Williams Lake Fire Department and Williams Lake RCMP are on scene at Aqua Drilling Services on Mackenzie Avenue North Wednesday afternoon where they responded to smoldering in the attic.

As of 4:30 p.m. RCMP were on site directing traffic toward Second Avenue while the fire department took control of the small fire.

