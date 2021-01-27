WKE students get a new fire pit. (WKE photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students’ fireside education

William Konkin Elementary (WKE) school recently got a new fire pit installed. "This fire pit is a first for WKE. Originally the dream for a fire pit area came from the school's Grade 5-7 French Immersion teacher, Mr. Hutton. Mr. Hutton along with many of the teachers at WKE are passionate about outdoor education and learning experiences. Natasha Toth, our school principal made the fire pit dream a reality. Currently the fire pit is mobile and can be attached to a sled and be pulled through the snow to desired location and is creating a warm inclusive place to learn together," said Cordell Ware, the vice principal for WKE. The students from Mr. Hutton's class were seen enjoying the fire pit while engaging in outdoor learning and some marshmallow-eating. (WKE photo/Lakes District News)