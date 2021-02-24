WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students enjoy Winter Carnival 2021 in Burns Lake

Last week, students of the William Konkin Elementary school in Burns Lake, were able to take part in fun winter activates this past week as part of their annual Winter Carnival. In different small groups, students enjoyed a range of activities such as snow painting, sledding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, skating, indoor rock climbing, and a visit from BonHomme and Newsie. The WKE PAC provided lunches and hot chocolate for all students, Robert Currie and David Shumka delivered firewood for the fire pit, the Lakeside multiplex set aside some time slots for kids to enjoy the arena as well as the climbing wall. The school also has several volunteers to help out with the festivities. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

  • Feb. 24, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Last week, students of the William Konkin Elementary school in Burns Lake, were able to take part in fun winter activates this past week as part of their annual Winter Carnival. In different small groups, students enjoyed a range of activities such as snow painting, sledding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, skating, indoor rock climbing, and a visit from BonHomme and Newsie. The WKE PAC provided lunches and hot chocolate for all students, Robert Currie and David Shumka delivered firewood for the fire pit, the Lakeside multiplex set aside some time slots for kids to enjoy the arena as well as the climbing wall. The school also has several volunteers to help out with the festivities. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

 

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Charges laid in 2019 Skaha beach hit-and-run
Next story
Motorist who struck and killed jogger on Gabriola Island gets two-year sentence

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Granisle council mulls over upgrades and budget changes

    Hoping to host an intern through NDIT's program

  • RDBN hoping to get an NDIT intern for 2021

    The intern will be hired for the planning department

  • Houston Woman of the Year to be scaled-back affair in 2021

    A much smaller celebration with just rose-presentation

  • WKE students enjoy Winter Carnival 2021 in Burns Lake

    Last week, students of the William Konkin Elementary school in Burns Lake, were able to take part in fun winter activates this past week as part of their annual Winter Carnival. In different small groups, students enjoyed a range of activities such as snow painting, sledding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, skating, indoor rock climbing, and a visit from BonHomme and Newsie. The WKE PAC provided lunches and hot chocolate for all students, Robert Currie and David Shumka delivered firewood for the fire pit, the Lakeside multiplex set aside some time slots for kids to enjoy the arena as well as the climbing wall. The school also has several volunteers to help out with the festivities. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)