Witnesses wanted for Sidney crash

Crash happened June 16 on East Saanich Rd. and Canora Dr.

  Jun. 19, 2018
  • News

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash.

According to a media release, a black Ford pickup was driving erratically on East Saanich Rd. around 3:30 p.m. on June 16, striking a trailer and several signs before coming to rest in a ditch against some trees on Canora Dr.

The driver seemed impaired, and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP asked a Drug Recognition Expert to evaluate, but the driver refused to co-operated and is being charged with Refusal to Comply with Demand, and operating a vehicle while impaired. An investigation also turned up what might be illegal drugs, which are currently being analyzed to support a charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP urge any witnesses to contact the detachment at 250 656 3931 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS.

Most Read