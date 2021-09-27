Witnesses sought after woman injured in park on Langley-Surrey border

The victim was taken to hospital and RCMP are investigating

Police are looking for witnesses after an injured woman was found near Anderson Creek on the Surrey-Langley border on Sunday evening.

The woman was found on a trail around the 19400 block of Colebrook Road.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not said how the woman was injured, but officers from the Surrey RCMP Major Crimes Section have taken over the investigation.

Investigators are requesting anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed what occurred to contact the Surrey RCMP.

Trails in the area wind through Hi-Knoll Park on the Surrey side of the municipal boundary and connect to the trail network that links to the Nicomekl flood plain and Brydon Lagoon in Langley City. It is popular with joggers and dog walkers during most times of day.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

