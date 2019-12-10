Witnesses sought after Highway 97 crash

Police ask witnesses to contact the detachment at 250-392-6211

Traffic was impacted for hours Monday following a vehicle incident between Williams Lake and Quesnel on Highway 97. (Photo submitted - Williams Lake Tribune)

Police are asking anyone with information regarding a motor vehicle collision on Monday afternoon that closed Highway 97 for several hours, to contact the Williams Lake detachment.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said both drivers involved, a loaded tractor trailer unit and a passenger vehicle, are doing well. The driver of the passenger vehicle was hospitalized as a result of the incident but is expected to make a full recovery.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 25 kilometres just after 4 p.m. near Lynes Creek Road where a tractor trailer unit carrying a load of lumber flipped onto its side, spilling its load. A second, passenger vehicle was also in the ditch near the truck.

The highway was closed until after 10 p.m., with officers allowing single vehicle alternating traffic when possible.

The scene was attended by the Williams Lake RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

