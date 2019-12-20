Witnesses help stop suspected drunk driver in Saanich

Witnesses assisted Saanich police by following a driver who attempted to flee a collision on Thursday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Several witnesses helped Saanich police catch an impaired driver on Thursday evening.

When driver passing Mayfair Shopping Centre spotted a white Toyota sedan speeding past them just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 19, they called the police. Moments later, close to the Saanich Police Department and Saanich Fire Hall on Vernon Avenue, they saw the same car turned sideways across the highway.

The witness said the white sedan was damaged and all the airbags had been deployed. The driver of the damaged vehicle started to drive away as other witnesses called the police. Some followed the white sedan down the Pat Bay Highway until the driver came to a stop on the McKenzie Avenue off-ramp.

Police arrived shortly after and took the driver – who cooperated – into custody.

Const. Markus Anastasiades noted that the investigation into the series of events leading to the single-vehicle collision is ongoing, but that police believe alcohol was a factor.

Officers are thankful for the witnesses who helped apprehend the driver.

“They clearly believed the driver’s actions posed a serious risk to the public, and they took the appropriate steps by calling the police and then remained on scene to speak to investigators,” Anastasiades said.

