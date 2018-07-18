Dale Sidhu dumps water on a fire that started in a tree Tuesday afternoon in Grant Park. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Witness douses flames on tree fire in Abbotsford

Incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Grant Park

  • Jul. 18, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A small fire in Grant Park in west Abbotsford on Tuesday afternoon was quickly doused by a witness who dumped water-filled ice cream buckets on the flames.

The fire broke out at about 5 p.m. in a tree in the park. The witness, Dale Sidhu, said he noticed the fire, called 911 and filled the ice cream buckets with a hose from a nearby residence.

Sidhu’s actions kept the flames from spreading to the surrounding trees, and fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Sidhu said this was the second recent fire in the area. He believes both were deliberately set.

