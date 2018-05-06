Without more vendors market won’t get off the ground

A downtown Sunday market, announced last month after council gave the project its blessing, could be in danger of folding before it even gets off the ground.

The proponent of the market, Solitaire Steele, said she was unwilling to sign for insurance and business license fees this week, because not enough vendors have committed to the plan.

“I need to wait and see if vendors are actually going to sign up,” she said in an interview.

“Initially applications flew out the door and I was very encouraged. But I have only had four applications returned and only two people have actually paid.”

The deadline for vendors to sign up has been extended to May 15.

“I would like to have at least six or eight vendors per market, because it’s not only about covering costs it’s about having enough people there so that if someone makes the trip into town there is something for them to see.”

There was lots of positive feedback on social media when plans for the market were made public, and Steele said she is puzzled with the lack of follow through.

“Maybe people do things at the last minute. I don’t know.”

She admitted to already having invested significant time in the project, along with some costs.

“I don’t mind giving my time for free to the market but I’m not prepared to financially support it.”

The market is pitched as being for fresh produce, quality baked goods and foodstuffs, crafts and art.

Distinguishing it from the market that traditionally runs Saturdays at the Lower Similkameen Indian Band office, no second-hand sale stalls are permitted.

The Princeton Arts Council has promised to provide music for the 11 a.m – 3 p.m market, and the Legion is interested in running its barbecue during the event, said Steele.

A local farm, a bakery, a wood carver and a crafter who makes baby moccasins comprise the four applications received so far.

Steele said some people who initially showed interest in selling food might not have the right paperwork from Interior Health.

“The application clearly states that you have to have your certificate from IH if you have high risk foods like meat and eggs.”

Steele has travelled to Penticton hoping to entice vendors from that city’s market to the Princeton start-up, and has also contacted farm stands in Keremeos.

She believes the costs set out for space are reasonable.

A ten-foot covered booth is $15 per market with a 12 week commitment, $20 per market for half the season, and the drop in cost is $25 per day. Six foot tables are also available and less expensive.

“I’ve done everything I can think of, but there’s no market without the vendors.”

Steele said she hopes she will get more interest in the next week.

“I wanted to provide a venue for the great artisians and farmers that we have in Princeton to be able to sell their wares and have fun community days on Sundays. We do get a lot of tourists who come into town and I think it would increase traffic for the businesses.”

