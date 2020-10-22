With snow expected, Penticton reminds locals of road clearing procedures

It can take the city up to 48 hours to clear some locations

With the first snow of the year expected tonight (Oct. 22), the City of Penticton is reminding residents of road clearing priorities.

Road clearing is broken down into priority one, two and three categories. The city will clear roads in the following order.

Priority one roads:

Major collectors: main routes serving as connectors/collectors between areas and routes

Steep grades: hilly terrain with high traffic volumes

School zones: serving as routes to access school

Roads serving emergency routes to hospitals and fire equipment

Major transit routes: serving the majority of transit users

Priority 2 Roads:

Collectors (remainder of)

Main industrial routes

Minor transit routes

Priority 3 Roads:

The remainder of the routes in the city, typically local roads

It can take the city approximately 48 hours to reach residential streets and cul-de-sacs from the time it stops snowing.

If snow falls again within that time, crews must return to streets with higher priority first.

