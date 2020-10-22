With snow expected, Penticton reminds locals of road clearing procedures

With the first snow of the year expected tonight (Oct. 22), the City of Penticton is reminding residents of road clearing priorities.
Road clearing is broken down into priority one, two and three categories. The city will clear roads in the following order.
Priority one roads:
- Major collectors: main routes serving as connectors/collectors between areas and routes
- Steep grades: hilly terrain with high traffic volumes
- School zones: serving as routes to access school
- Roads serving emergency routes to hospitals and fire equipment
- Major transit routes: serving the majority of transit users
Priority 2 Roads:
- Collectors (remainder of)
- Main industrial routes
- Minor transit routes
Priority 3 Roads:
- The remainder of the routes in the city, typically local roads
It can take the city approximately 48 hours to reach residential streets and cul-de-sacs from the time it stops snowing.
If snow falls again within that time, crews must return to streets with higher priority first.
