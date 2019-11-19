With locks, you get what you pay for: RCMP offer tips for keeping bikes safe

Documenting the bicycle and knowing the serial number also help

Campbell River RCMP are offering tips to keep your bicycle safe after thefts have increased this year. File photo

Crime rates in Campbell River appear to be on the rise. Between Nov. 12 and 19, the RCMP responded to 317 calls for service. This is an 18 per cent increase compare to the same period in 2018.

An increase in bicycle thefts this year has prompted the Campbell River RCMP to offer tips for keeping them safe.

“Most of the bicycles taht are taken are not properly secured and are an easy grab for would be thieves,” a Nov. 19 news release said.

To make your bike less appealing and help with its return to you if it is stolen, the RCMP recommend locking up your bike with a “quality lock”.

“With locks, you get what you pay for,” the release said.

They also recommend taking photos of your ride, including any of its unique or identifying features and keeping track of your serial number.

